Short Interest in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Declines By 10.9%

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700,600 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anterix from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Anterix in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. Anterix has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.22 million, a PE ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 441.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

