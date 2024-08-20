Short Interest in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Drops By 9.5%

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at $821,278.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 33,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.4% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ARI opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 52.35, a quick ratio of 52.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.49%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Stories

