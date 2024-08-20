Short Interest in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Declines By 10.0%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Aqua Metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua Metals will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,444,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 351,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 85,019 shares in the last quarter. 21.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AQMS shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

