Short Interest in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Increases By 6.2%

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.9 days. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Artivion from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Artivion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Artivion Trading Up 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NYSE AORT opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.04. Artivion has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.04 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

In other Artivion news, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 9,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $238,420.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,116 shares in the company, valued at $863,475.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $61,386.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew A. Getz sold 9,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $238,420.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,475.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,512 shares of company stock worth $542,434 in the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artivion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Artivion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 570,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 42,705 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Artivion by 108.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,083,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after buying an additional 564,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Artivion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 33,982 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Artivion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Artivion by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

