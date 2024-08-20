Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Decreases By 10.8%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $13,438,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,629,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 386.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AY. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

