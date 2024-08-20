Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Decreases By 9.6%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Performance

AVTX opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $71.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.42.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($14.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.70) by ($7.37). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,639.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,439.87%. Analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will post -28.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVTX Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.97% of Avalo Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation in the Unites States. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-009, an Anti-IL-1ß monoclonal antibody which is under Phase I targeting inflammatory diseases; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T lymphocyte attenuator agonist fusion protein for the treatment of immune dysregulation disorders.

