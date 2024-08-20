Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Rises By 5.2%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 5,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,362.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,682,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,762,000 after acquiring an additional 18,335,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Barclays by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,661,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barclays by 118.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,709,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 1,470,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Barclays by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,258,000 after buying an additional 105,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,323,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barclays Stock Up 0.9 %

Barclays stock opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.2684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

