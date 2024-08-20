Short Interest in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Grows By 5.9%

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Beyond Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BYON opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Beyond has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $476.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The business had revenue of $398.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beyond news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,290.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 32,695 shares of company stock worth $451,013. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beyond

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond in the first quarter worth $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

