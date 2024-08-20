Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Drops By 7.1%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 17,940,000 shares. Approximately 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $335.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $4.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BigBear.ai

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden bought 140,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.