Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Declines By 10.6%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 15th total of 9,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.36. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

