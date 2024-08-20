Short Interest in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Drops By 6.4%

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,560,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 56,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

CSCO opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $200.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,994,000 after buying an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 559,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,579,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.