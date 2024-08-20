Short Interest in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Decreases By 6.7%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 843,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in Cryoport by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.73. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $462.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.59.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

