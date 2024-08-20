Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Increases By 6.3%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of DJCO opened at $453.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $624.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $286.05 and a fifty-two week high of $474.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $414.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJCO. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

