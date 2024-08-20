Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Drops By 6.5%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

DPG opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.85.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPG. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 323.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

