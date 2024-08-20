Short Interest in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Drops By 6.5%

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
DPG opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.85.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
