Short Interest in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Decreases By 6.7%

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,860,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the July 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.23. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

