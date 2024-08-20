Short Interest in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Increases By 6.0%

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. Gravity has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $437.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Gravity by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gravity during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Gravity by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 9.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

