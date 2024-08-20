Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Decreases By 10.3%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,100 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 153,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 29.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HWBK opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $152.29 million, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 253.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

