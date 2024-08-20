Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Grows By 5.7%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the July 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.10.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

