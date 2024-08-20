Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Drops By 9.1%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,378,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,652,000 after buying an additional 706,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 13.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 998,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after buying an additional 122,248 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after buying an additional 35,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVT opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. InvenTrust Properties has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

About InvenTrust Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

