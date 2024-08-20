Short Interest in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Drops By 8.9%

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 7,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,535,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,026,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 452,901 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153,552 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,003.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 159,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 145,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,359,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 141,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $18.17.

JBG SMITH Properties ( NYSE:JBGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 25.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.36%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

