Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Declines By 9.0%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 807,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 7,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $961,992.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,280 shares in the company, valued at $646,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,454. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,824,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $51,781,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $65,928,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter worth $22,877,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kirby by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,246,000 after acquiring an additional 224,802 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KEX opened at $118.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90. Kirby has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $130.90.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.80.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

