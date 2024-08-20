Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Decreases By 6.8%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,600 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 4,644,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,811.8 days.
Leonardo Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FINMF opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leonardo stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Leonardo Company Profile
Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.
