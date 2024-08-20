Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Decreases By 9.0%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almitas Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,115,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 526,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IIF opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.44. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

