Short Interest in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Increases By 6.1%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,080,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 31,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $3,981,938.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,074,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Chang sold 58,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $3,981,938.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,162 shares of company stock worth $571,697,887 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

KO opened at $68.98 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.