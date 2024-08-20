Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 136,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Swedbank AB increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,592,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $169,769,000 after purchasing an additional 576,576 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.8% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 33.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,864. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

