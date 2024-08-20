Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,517,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 118,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 71,899 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $10,053,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $2,597,864. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $108.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $120.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

