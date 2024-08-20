SL Green Realty Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -150.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200 day moving average is $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

