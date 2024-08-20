Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.41.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $131.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.34. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.93 and a 1 year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 718,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,178 shares of company stock worth $66,520,575. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Snowflake by 608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.