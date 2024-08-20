Sondrel (LON:SND) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 16.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). 1,123,376 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 1,540,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

Sondrel Trading Up 24.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 million and a PE ratio of -4.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.13.

About Sondrel

Sondrel (Holdings) plc engages in fabless semiconductor business. It provides turnkey services in the design and delivery of application specific integrated circuits and system on chips for technology brands. Its products are used in mobile phones, cameras, security systems, AR/VR systems, and other applications.

