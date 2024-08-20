S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $498.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $502.95. The company has a market capitalization of $156.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

