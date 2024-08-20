SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 481,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,642 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of SS&C Technologies worth $30,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,860,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,904,000 after buying an additional 951,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after buying an additional 564,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,305,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,172.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,420 in the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.75.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

