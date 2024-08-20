St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Declares Dividend of GBX 6

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

STJ stock opened at GBX 695 ($9.03) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 594.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 531.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -69,150.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 393.60 ($5.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 891.40 ($11.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 700 ($9.10) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.75) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.10) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 744 ($9.67) to GBX 987 ($12.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 784.25 ($10.19).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

