Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $33,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 25.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 157,523 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 42.0% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 41,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $120.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $105.69 and a 12-month high of $147.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

