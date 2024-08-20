Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,410 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Qorvo worth $24,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $40,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Qorvo Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $112.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -153.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

