Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Graco worth $25,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Graco by 33.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after buying an additional 85,656 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Performance

Graco stock opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.00. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Graco’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

