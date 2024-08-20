Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $28.59 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $28,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 29,720.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 11,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $1,604,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,180,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 89,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 113.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $1,792,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,836 shares in the company, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,947,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 7,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $366,054.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,217 shares of company stock worth $4,244,344 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on CUBE

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.