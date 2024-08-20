Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.38 Million Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $29,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

