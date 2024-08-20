Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.97 Million Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $30,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total transaction of $195,959.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EMN stock opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eastman Chemical

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.