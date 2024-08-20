Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.74 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,711 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $31,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.47 and a 200-day moving average of $80.16. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $89.63.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.87.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

