Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.30 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $32,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,266,000 after buying an additional 77,849 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after buying an additional 481,626 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 807,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 652,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

CHKP opened at $187.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.57 and a twelve month high of $187.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

