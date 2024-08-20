Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.19 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,014 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Rollins worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 114.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 over the last three months. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $50.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

