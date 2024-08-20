Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,218 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

