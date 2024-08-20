Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,429 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $23,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HRL opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.