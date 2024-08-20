Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,409 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $35,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $157,107,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $59,802,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,005,000 after buying an additional 785,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,114,000 after buying an additional 657,188 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WPC opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

