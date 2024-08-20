Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 10,302 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Manhattan Associates worth $31,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.5 %

MANH opened at $259.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 84.88 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.97 and a 1-year high of $266.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.01.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 84.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

