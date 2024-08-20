Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,052,639 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,052,639 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cameco worth $29,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth $330,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cameco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.99. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 105.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

