Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 13,475 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $27,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 373,982 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $80,350,000 after acquiring an additional 49,654 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 321 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,756 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,476 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $226.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.69. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $234.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total value of $1,090,118.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

