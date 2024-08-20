Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,227 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,227 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $27,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,680.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 113,696 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.10.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.6 %

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.