Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 27,042 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $30,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,593,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,039,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,213,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,291,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

RVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Revvity in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Shares of RVTY opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.86. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

