Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 284,651 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,507,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,651 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $34,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amcor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 132.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.80 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.68.

Amcor Price Performance

AMCR opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

